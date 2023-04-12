Spring means more people will be spending time outdoors, so it makes sense to invest some time and energy into sprucing up your home’s outdoor living areas. Home expert and the host of HouseSmarts, Lou Manfredini, spoke with Studio 512 about his top tips for DIYs this season.

“First let’s talk lawn, and how you take care of it. You can get professional results by using this awesome battery technology from TORO.“

60V MAX 21 in. Stripe Dual-Blades Self-Propelled Mower

Featuring patent-pending, pro-level striping technology, this mower platform creates a neighbor-envying lawn.

It delivers up to 65 minutes of runtime on just one charge and provides enough stamina to cut up to 2/3 acre of grass.

The interchangeable and rechargeable battery can go into 75 different tools for all seasons, like TORO’s 60V MAX Attachment Capable String Trimmer.

The powerhead can be easily swapped out with multiple other attachment-capable tools, including saws, edgers, and trimmers, so you’re ready for every job in the yard.

“Are you thinking of building a new deck this season? I’ve got your low-maintenance solution from Trex that will look as beautiful 25 years from now as it will today.”

Trex Transcend Lineage

Trex Transcend Lineage composite decking is the latest introduction from the brand that started it all and is Trex’s coolest decking yet – literally.

Transcend Lineage features subtle graining that gives that natural appearance.

Available in 4 hues inspired by some of the most picturesque locales in the US. Biscayne – a light coastal brown Carmel – a creamy taupe Jasper – a deep mocha Rainier – an airy mountain grey

Like all Trex decking, Lineage boards are made from 95% recycled and reclaimed content.

It’s also super low maintenance. Unlike wood, it won’t rot, warp, crack, or splinter and it never needs to be sanded, stained, or painted.

Trex Transcend Lineage decking is backed by Trex’s 50-year limited warranty and is sold through decking dealers, lumber yards and major home centers.

“So we’ve covered the lawn and deck, now let’s talk about cleaning up your outdoors: mold, mildew, and algae…all that stuff you don’t want? I have an easy way to clean it, no matter where is is, with Wet & Forget.”

Wet & Forget Xtreme Reach Hose End

Easily clean up those black and green stains on and around the exterior of your home with no scrubbing, no rinsing, no bleach, and no pressure washing. Just apply it to the surface and you’re done! ‘Wet It & Forget It!’

Reaches up to 30’ so you can keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. No ladders are needed to clean roofs and siding!

This segment is paid for by Toro, Trex, Wet & Forget and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.