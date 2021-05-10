Outdoor Date Ideas With Julia McCurley Of Something More

The warmer months are here! Julia McCurley of Something More shared outdoor date ideas with Studio 512. She’s actually posting her top 100 date ideas on her website, and here are just a few of her favorites:

Julia is Austin’s only Certified Matchmaker. She’s been in Austin for decades, and started her company in 2009. She takes the guesswork out of dating, and she puts a lot of time and research into matching people based on many factors, including attachment styles, love languages, temperament and more.

If you’re looking for some free advice, be sure to check out her published book of blogs, “Game Set Match.” If you’re ready to have a consultation with her about finding the love of your life, check out SomethingMore.com, or call (512) 810-8803.