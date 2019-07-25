Out of This World Sauces at Sauce Odyssey

Open the sauce bay doors, we’re headed to Sauce Odyssey in East Austin!

This custom food trailer hosts both restaurant and retail all under the same roof, selling 14 eclectic and exclusive sauces from all over the country. While a sauce is being offered at Sauce Odyssey, they are the only place you can get it the Austin market.

They offer free samples to the moon and back, as well as telling the story of each sauce maker, so that the brand can really connect to the customer and larger audience.

On the restaurant side, they have a full kitchen that revolves around their rotisserie, where they roast all kinds of local vegetables and full birds that they break down into dishes.

Space Odyssey’s 4500 square foot patio is both dog friendly and kid friendly, and is also home to the Skyline Stage, which they built to lost live music events.

You can learn more about Sauce Odyssey, and even submit one of your own sauces at their website, www.sauceodyssey.com.