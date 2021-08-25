Our Woman Crush Wednesday, Author Chandler Baker, Shares Her Top Audiobook Picks

Steph’s Woman Crush Wednesday pick was Corporate Lawyer turned New York Times Best Selling Author, Chandler Baker. She gave us a sneak peek of her most recent release, “The Husbands” and named her top picks in Audiobooks. You can find all of her recommendations below or check out the segment above.

Chandler Baker lives in Austin with her husband and two small children where she works as a full-time writer and occasionally dabbles in her previous career of corporate law. She is the author of several young adult novels and her adult debut, Whisper Network, was a New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club pick.

About THE HUSBANDS:

A GOOD MORNING AMERICA BOOK CLUB PICK

“Chandler Baker, queen of the feminist thriller, has delivered once again! The Husbands is a poignant exploration of what it would take for women to have it all.” —Sally Hepworth, bestselling author of The Good Sister



To what lengths will a woman go for a little more help from her husband?

Nora Spangler is a successful attorney but when it comes to domestic life, she packs the lunches, schedules the doctor appointments, knows where the extra paper towel rolls are, and designs and orders the holiday cards. Her husband works hard, too… but why does it seem like she is always working so much harder?



When the Spanglers go house hunting in Dynasty Ranch, an exclusive suburban neighborhood, Nora meets a group of high-powered women—a tech CEO, a neurosurgeon, an award-winning therapist, a bestselling author—with enviably supportive husbands. When she agrees to help with a resident’s wrongful death case, she is pulled into the lives of the women there. She finds the air is different in Dynasty Ranch. The women aren’t hanging on by a thread.



But as the case unravels, Nora uncovers a plot that may explain the secret to having-it-all. One that’s worth killing for. Calling to mind a Stepford Wives gender-swap, New York Times bestselling author of Whisper Network Chandler Baker’s The Husbands imagines a world where the burden of the “second shift” is equally shared—and what it may take to get there.

Audiobook recommendations from Chandler Baker:

— Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby – One of my favorite types of books to listen to on audio are essay collections. Samantha Irby has been a go-to for me for years. This is the third essay collection by her that I’ve read and quite possibly my favorite for its hilarious depiction of her settling down into Midwestern married life with her wife. Irby’s narrative voice is so distinct, which makes it even more of a treat that she narrates this herself.

— Fleishman is In Trouble by Taffy Broddesser-Akner –Not only is this novel a truly nuanced dissection of a divorce with a fascinating choice of narrative structure that genuinely surprised me, but I also fell in love with the audiobook narrator, Allyson Ryan, so much so that after listening to this a couple of years ago, I made a note in my iPhone app that if I ever got a say in my next audiobook narrator, I would request her. Well, I did, and was so fortunate to snag the fabulously talented Allyson Ryan for The Husbands audiobook.

— The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz – I’ve been recommending this book to everyone this summer. It’s like candy for writers, but really a treat of a thriller for everyone else, too. What I love about Korelitz is the ‘what would you do’ aspect of her premises. In The Plot, a failed novelist decides to steal the surefire blockbuster plot of a deceased student. Much sweaty nail-biting ensues.

— If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous by Now by Via Bleidner – This is another wonderful essay collection narrated on audio by its twenty-one-year-old author. It’s a nice, tender peek into Gen Z, great for anyone who has rubbernecking curiosity (like me) about growing up in Calabasas, aka the land of Kardashians and the Bling Ring.

— The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris – I love audiobooks that have multiple narrators. They feel like mini plays. And The Other Black Girl has a great host of narrators. It’s Get Out meets Devil Wears Prada and mixes a great amount of social commentary with a thriller angle.

For more information or to order “The Husbands” you can go to ChandlerBaker.com