Our New Furry Friend, Chance Is Looking For His Forever Home In Our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are introducing Chance! Chance is hoping that someone will see his handsome charm today! He’s a very special 2-year-old boy who likes to take things at his own pace.



He was in a foster home during the winter storm and his foster provided some great info on him. He is very playful and did well with their child and other dogs. He seems to be mostly house trained and even knows to sit and comes when called! He can be vocal and rowdy when he sees a dog on a leash, but once he meets them he can become very friendly.





Don’t look past this cutie and give him a “chance” today at Texas Humane Heroe’s Leander Adoption Center!

Texas Humane Heroes offers low-cost spay and neuter clinics every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in Leander and Wednesdays in Killeen. You can call 512-260-3602 to make an appointment. have low-cost spay/neuter clinics every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in Leander and Wednesdays in Killeen. Call 512-260-3602 to make an appointment or visit: https://humaneheroes.org/low-cost-clinics/spay-and-neuter-clinics/

SPAYING AND NEUTERING PRICING:

Dog spay $75

Dog neuter $70

Cat spay $60

Cat neuter $50

*Additional fees may apply, i.e. if an animal is over 70lbs

$15 if female is in heat or pregnant

$20 per male undescended testicle



Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. Learn more by visiting their website for more details.

