Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about why organizing counts as a form of self-care, especially as we head into “spring cleaning” season!
If you’re wondering why you should get organized, Sara says:
- Being disorganized costs us: TIME + MONEY.
- Being disorganized makes our homes hard to CLEAN.
- Being disorganized means everyone relies on YOU to FIND EVERYTHING.
If you’re ready to tackle these problems, Sara has suggestions on how to get organized:
- Make a PLAN: schedule it, commit to it.
- Sign up for our newsletter to get our free “Quick Tidy: Tidy in just 10 minutes a day” sheet!
All of this information can be found in Sara’s latest blog, 3 Reasons Why Organizing Your Home is Self Care. To learn more about her professional organizing and unpacking services, go to MoxieSpace.com.