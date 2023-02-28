Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about why organizing counts as a form of self-care, especially as we head into “spring cleaning” season!

If you’re wondering why you should get organized, Sara says:

  • Being disorganized costs us: TIME + MONEY.
  • Being disorganized makes our homes hard to CLEAN.
  • Being disorganized means everyone relies on YOU to FIND EVERYTHING.

If you’re ready to tackle these problems, Sara has suggestions on how to get organized:

  • Make a PLAN: schedule it, commit to it.
All of this information can be found in Sara’s latest blog, 3 Reasons Why Organizing Your Home is Self Care. To learn more about her professional organizing and unpacking services, go to MoxieSpace.com.