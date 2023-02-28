Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about why organizing counts as a form of self-care, especially as we head into “spring cleaning” season!

If you’re wondering why you should get organized, Sara says:

Being disorganized costs us: TIME + MONEY.

Being disorganized makes our homes hard to CLEAN.

Being disorganized means everyone relies on YOU to FIND EVERYTHING.

If you’re ready to tackle these problems, Sara has suggestions on how to get organized:

Make a PLAN: schedule it, commit to it.

Sign up for our newsletter to get our free “Quick Tidy: Tidy in just 10 minutes a day” sheet!

All of this information can be found in Sara’s latest blog, 3 Reasons Why Organizing Your Home is Self Care. To learn more about her professional organizing and unpacking services, go to MoxieSpace.com.