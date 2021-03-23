Organizing Dos & Don’ts With Graceful Spaces

Let’s get tidy! Co-Founder Christina Lee of Graceful Spaces Organizing, an Austin-based boutique home organizing company, chatted with Studio 512 about those trips to the Container Store: what products she loves, where to use them, and where people commonly make mistakes with their home organizing projects!

Check out Christina’s tips for a home refresh:

1.) Do a detox

“Start with the single space that most impacts your everyday life (ex. cabinet under the sink, junk

drawer, laundry room). Using a white trash bag for donations and a black trash bag for trash,

first make a pass removing anything broken, expired or unused for more than six months.

Rehome anything that doesn’t belong (couch cushion in the laundry room, that’s you!).

Go back for a second round, this time targeting things you don’t love or use (glasses no one

reaches for, book club book you didn’t read, gift that gives you guilt, you see where this is

going).”

2.) Create a zoning plan

“Just because it’s how you’ve always done it, doesn’t mean it’s what will work best. Consider

your space and the things you do in it and create a zoning plan to make your life easier.

Pulling together everything you need for an activity will save you time and effort. We love a

lunch zone stocked with Ziploc bags, lunch boxes, water bottles and utensils, or a coffee station

with mugs, beans, pods and collagen powder to make your morning routine that much more

efficient.”

3.) Invest in organizational product to support sustainability

“When your system looks great with contained items and separate categories, it

makes it much easier to maintain.”

4.) Use labels to enlist help

“Labeling the system you’ve created will ensure everyone in your household is equipped to put

things where they belong. Got littles? Use picture labels!”

5.) Make it easy to move things on

“Put a ‘Donate’ bin in key areas of the home that tend to collect unwanted items (ex. the laundry

room, kids’ closets and garage are common hotspots). Make a weekly calendar alert to take

donations to your local drop-off.”

Since starting Graceful Spaces in the fall of 2016, co-owners Christina Lee and Rebecka Jodeit have been transforming lives all over Austin by creating sustainable organizational systems that are just as beautiful as the homes they work in. Ninety percent of clients that follow their method are still organized a year later, and they often share tips on Instagram (@gracefulspacesorganizing) and their blog!

Check out these recent blog posts:

Learn more about services offered at Graceful-Spaces.com.