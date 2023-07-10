Kids are home for the summer – and that might mean more messes in the house! Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about ways to organize kids’ spaces.

Sara and her team have written a blog on this subject. Find it here, and find key points summarized below:

1. EDIT, EDIT, EDIT

– Donate the excess

– Let your kids help

– Too much of anything is overwhelming

2. ROTATE TOYS

– Swap out toys & books three times a year

– Put a reminder on your calendar

– Edit again as you rotate!

3. ACCESS & LABELS

– If it’s too hard to put it away, it won’t happen

– Label broadly, think “dolls” not “Barbies/American Girl,” etc.

4. PRO TIP: Reevaluate your systems before school starts

– Kids grow up and their needs change!

Sara encourages everyone to follow along with Moxie Space on Instagram, @MoxieSpace. To learn more about Moxie Space’s professional organizing and unpacking services – and to book your free consultation today – go to MoxieSpace.com.