Orange Is The New Rosé: Trying New Wines With Alex Bell Of Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, Beverage Director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, chatted with Rosie and Steph about orange wine, which he calls “the perfect middle ground between that rosé wine refresher and that chilled red wine body and texture.”

You can order orange wines at Aviary by the glass. Be sure to check out the “icons” wine list, too: Robin Williams, Etta James, Jayne Mansfield, David Bowie, Notorious B.I.G., Twiggy…these are lists Alex made using pop culture symbols to deliver drinking inspiration!

Aviary has launched their Wine Shop, where you can see Alex’s picks (and some funny asides) with reasonably-priced bottles of wine. They always have new ideas brewing! Learn more about all their offerings on their website.