Teaching children how to save and use money is important and an easily overlooked skill they need to learn. Austin Telco Federal Credit Union has the tools to help you and your child through the financial education process.

Pamela Cotton, vice president of member services at Austin Telco Federal Credit Union, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Why is it important for parents to open a checking account for their kids?

“Opening a checking account for your kid is important for several reasons. Firstly, it can teach them financial responsibility and the importance of budgeting. With a checking account, they can learn how to manage their money and track their spending at a young age. It also helps prepare them for financial independence and the responsibilities that come with adulthood. A checking account can also provide a safe place for them to keep their money and help them avoid the risk of theft or losing cash.”

How can the kid or teen access the funds they deposit into the account?

“There is a huge difference in money management for young people. A checking account and debit card are important for teens who are starting their first job so they can set up direct deposit and have access to their hard-earned money via digital wallets and online banking. Kids can deposit allowance and birthday money, and parents can transfer money directly into their kids’ accounts. Parents also have the option to decide if they would like their kids’ debit cards to mimic our debit cards issued to those eighteen years old and older or have the debit card set up with training wheels.”

What is a debit card with training wheels?

“Our debit card with training wheels is a version of our regular debit cards, but with added protection and monitoring. It has a daily spending limit, allows a limited number of transactions per day, and does not allow international purchases — so the card will decline if the limits are reached or if an international purchase is attempted. We encourage parents to set up account alerts through online banking or the mobile app to keep track of their child’s spending and add to their peace of mind knowing their child’s money is safe.”

What would someone need to provide if they would like to open an account for their child?

“We will need the child’s birth certificate, social security number, and a minimum $25 starting deposit, which will remain in the savings account as their share of the credit union until their account is closed. A parent or guardian is required to be on the account as a joint account holder and provide their government-issued id and social security number and agree to a credit check.”

If you would like to learn more about the ATFCU Youth Checking & Debit Accounts, visit the ATFCU website at ATFCU.org.

