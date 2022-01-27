Online Safety For Students With Detective Rich Wistocki And Lightspeed Systems

For school districts, student and staff’s internet access, as well as online safety, is of the highest importance. Lightspeed Systems helps manage software across every district device.

Retired Detective Rich Wistocki joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more about Lightspeed’s cybersecurity.

Det. Wistocki goes to schools across the country and provides online safety tips to both students and school officials. Learn more about his services at BeSureConsulting.com.

Wistocki discussed common issues he sees when it comes to kids and online safety, including mental health, and why now it’s more important than ever to keep an eye out on kids and concerning behavior. He also spoke about advice for parents when it comes to keeping their kids safe online at home, including not letting their child charge their phones or computers overnight.

What sort of high-tech solutions are schools using to try and prevent school violence and even self-harm?

“School districts across the country are using artificial intelligence software with human reviewers from Lightspeed Systems that can scan student communications and web searches on school-issued devices, and even devices that are logged in via school networks, for signs of suicidal ideations, violence against others, bullying and more,” Wistocki said.

“Lightspeed works with school districts all over the country and has actual case studies of how the system has prevented suicides and more. The software can also help prevent school shootings — a 2020 study from the U.S. Secret Service found that 75% of school shooters demonstrated concerning online activity before the incident took place. With these concerns, it’s critical for schools and districts to have a type of early warning threat detection system in place.”

Learn more about online systems and safety tools at LightspeedSystems.com.

This segment is paid for by Lightspeed Systems and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.