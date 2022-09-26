Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about online jewelry shopping tips.

I’m shopping online a lot these days, the hardest part is knowing how the sizing works. When it comes to necklace lengths, how do I know what’s what and what’s best for me?

“The first thing to think about is your height and what is the most common neckline you wear. For example, do you wear more boatnecks, scoop necks, v-necks, button down, or turtlenecks? I’m a bit about versatility. I’m 5’8 and have a pretty thin neck, so I wear 15-16 inches. 15 inches or under are considered ‘chokers.’ All Laura Elizabeth necklaces come with a two-inch extender. So, a 16-inch necklace looks good with most necklines. However, if I want to layer it, the extender gives me room to play.”

How do I know where the 16-inch necklace hits on me?

View sizing charts at LauraElizabeth.com.

Ok, now that I feel more confident about shopping for necklaces online, what about rings? How do I figure out my ring size?

“Wrap a piece of string or paper around the base of your finger. Mark the point where the two ends meet and measure the distance with a ruler. Use my ring size conversion chart to find your ring size. Most Laura Elizabeth rings are adjustable because I like versatility and ease.”

Speaking of “ease,” I hear you can swim, sweat, shower, and sleep in your necklaces?

“I mean, technically you aren’t supposed to swim in even wedding bands, but, let’s be honest, who’s going to take that off every time we jump in the pool or ocean? Though with that said, when we are cold, our fingers shrink. This is a prime opportunity for a ring to slide off. So, obviously, make sure your rings are snug.”

“To answer your question, yes, you can swim, sweat, shower, and sleep in Laura Elizabeth. I can attest to this. I’ve been wearing my Hexagon for over a year. I don’t take it off when I work out, shower, or swim in the pool. That’s what’s great about gold-filled jewelry.”

Love these tips, where can we find more of them?

“I’m so glad you asked! Follow me on Instagram @LauraElizabethJewelry and check out the newsletter on my website at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.”

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.