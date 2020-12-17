One Stop Shop For Christmas At Hill Country Galleria

The holiday season is always the brightest time of year at Hill Country Galleria, and the premier lifestyle center is the ideal one-stop source for all things festive for the entire family to enjoy. Gina Provopulos, owner of Red Ruby Holiday, a holiday shop at the Galleria, talks about what guests can expect, including Santa’s Wonderland and the weekend Lone Star Holiday Market, two seasonal attractions that she decorated.

Shoppers can also delight in the Holiday Treelight show, running every half hour from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Central Plaza, extended hours of operation on select days, and retail to-go businesses and more than 20 designated curbside pick-up parking spots throughout the property for a seamless shopping experience. From beloved national brands like Athleta and H&M to local boutiques like Anvil + Aura, Urban Chic, and Flip’N Art, Hill Country Galleria is a one-stop source for all things holiday.

Experience Santa’s Wonderland and Get a Photo with Santa

Select days now through December 24; calendar of dates/times can be found at hillcountrygalleria.com

This holiday season, Hill Country Galleria is introducing Santa’s Wonderland, a magical experience that allows families to safely visit with Santa while exploring a colorful candyland. Santa’s Wonderland will be located next to James Avery, across from Athleta, and adjacent to the Central Plaza Lawn. Appointments for this experience are highly recommended.

While visits with Santa are always free, there will be a professional photo team on-site to capture the visit with photo package options for purchase that range from $40-$50 so guests can leave with a timeless keepsake in hand. No personal photos with Santa will be allowed.

Guests are welcome to visit and enjoy Santa’s Wonderland as many times as they wish this season, however, appointments are recommended.

The team at Santa’s Wonderland will be adhering to the following policies this year:

Appointments recommended; available at https://www.whereissanta.com/texas/hillcountrygalleria

One family at a time inside. While there is a small waiting area inside, it is limited to one family at a time. Be prepared to wait outdoors until it’s your turn.

Santa is touchless this year, that means no sitting on his lap, hugging him, or touching in any way. Please be prepared to stand near Santa to take your photo.

Letters to Santa can be placed inside his mailbox for his review at a later time.

Touchless Santa is inclusive of everybody, including pets. Santa will not be touching or holding any animals.

Facial coverings are required for entry and in photos. Santa will also be wearing a face shield at all times, including in photos.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Daily sanitation will take place upon set closure and during set times.

Please follow social distancing protocols and allow for at least 6’ distance between your family and others.

Lone Star Holiday Market | Suite D1-115

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 2 – 8 p.m. now through December 20

Guests are invited to step into the holiday spirit at the Lone Star Holiday Market, located at the west end of the property near Dillard’s, next to milk + honey spa. Open for holiday shoppers on weekends through the season, the Holiday Market will feature local artisans and vendors like Seek Adventure Co Leather Goods and Julia Mann Art. Admission is free to this one-stop-shop where guests can also enjoy holiday libations from local wineries and breweries like Hamilton Pool Vineyards and sounds of the season from solo artists.

Sponsored by Hill Country Galleria. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.