One Million Summer Meals

Studio 512 visited recently with Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer of the Central Texas Food Bank (formerly Capital Area Food Bank). Mark talked about the growth of hunger in our region and how Central Texans can help.

About hunger in Central Texas:

Nearly 477,000 food-insecure people in the Food Bank’s 21-county service area

More than 1 in 4 Central Texas children face hunger

Hunger in Central Texas is growing at twice the population growth rate

Many have to make difficult choices between paying rent, buying medication or putting food on the table

Summer, in particular, can push an at-risk family to the edge. Utility costs soar and school lunches for children aren’t available. At the same time, Food Bank shelves tend to be a little bare, making it challenging for us to provide food to those in need when they are most vulnerable. Since hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, the Food Bank has launched its annual Summer Meals that Matter campaign to raise 1 million meals by the end of the summer. Generous matching gifts mean that every dollar donated during the campaign will provide 8 nutritious meals for Central Texas families. Mark also discussed how the Food Bank recently changed its name to better reflect its large, 21-county Central Texas service area. And he gave us a sneak peek at their new facility in southeast Austin, with more than double the capacity to serve the growing need for hunger relief in Central Texas.

Food Bank facts:

Serves nearly 46,000 Central Texans each week

Distributed nearly 34 million pounds of food last year\

Still fell short of demand by 30%

Find out more about donating, volunteering or advocating at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

