One Medical Offers Discount For New Memberships During June

Medical care is important for everyone and can cause stress on families financially. To help solve those problems, One Medical has come up with a modernized membership-based primary care offering right here in Austin.

Dr. Natasha Bhuyan spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What makes One Medical different?

“One Medical wants to make it easier and more enjoyable to manage your healthcare. By making care more convenient with on-demand virtual care, same-day and next-day appointments, and access to medical care wherever you are, patients can address their concerns right away.”

Does One Medical offer specialty medical care?

“One Medical has partnered with Ascension in Central Texas, so our members have access to their network of specialists. We also manage the referral process, so it’s seamless for the patient.”

Does One Medical accept insurance?

“The annual One Medical membership includes unlimited virtual care and accepts most insurance for in-office visits.”

Membership costs $199/year. Use the promo code STUDIO512OM at OneMedical.com/512 for 30% off a new membership. Deal ends June 30, 2021.

