One Medical Addresses Deferred Healthcare Needs

Robert Duhaney, MD of One Medical addressed deferred healthcare needs with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert.

“While deferred healthcare is not new, the scale of deferred healthcare in the last year is unique. The CDC estimates that as many as 41% of adults delayed or avoided medical care because of concerns related to COVID-19,” Dr. Duhaney said.

“There are many reasons people deferred care: fears about visiting health care facilities and bringing home the virus, burnout from too much work, the struggle to balance work and childcare, or the loss of employer-based health insurance. But there are risks in deferring even the most routine healthcare appointments.”

Dr. Duhaney continued: “The intention of routine healthcare is preventative and One Medical was designed to make proactively managing your health faster, easier and more enjoyable for people. The intention of routine health screenings is to identify health issues early before they are too big to recover from.”

When you diagnose early, you can make changes early and prevent the health issue from being more physically, emotionally and financially costly. Delayed care can have long-term effects for communities and populations. Deferred care for chronic conditions becomes a ticking time bomb. Rather than addressing a chronic condition early to get it under control, it might progress to the level of being an acute issue that needs ER care, which taxes the hospital system, exposes the patient to additional germs, and can be very expensive. Many adults may have deferred a number of routine health exams over the last year, and while there is no wrong visit to start with, an annual wellness exam is an excellent first step. Dr. Duhaney said.

“A One Medical membership ($199 per year) includes unlimited virtual care, available 24/7/365, which can almost seamlessly take the place of in-office visits for a large number of conditions. It allows for a dialogue between the provider and patient, allowing the provider to ask probing questions,” Dr. Duhaney said.

“For people who aren’t able to come into the office, remote visits are a great way to stay connected. There is a lot of information to sort through when it comes to health and the latest health guidance is constantly developing. The One Medical blog, social media channels and blog are great resources for information on the latest CDC guidance, mental health advice, what we know about the COVID-19 vaccine, and more. Prioritize your health today by booking an appointment with your primary care provider.”

For more information, visit OneMedical.com or call 512-491-1095.

This segment is paid for by One Medical and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.