With so many DIY shows on TV these days, we might be feeling inspired to tackle a big project like a bathroom all on our own. However, Amanda McDaniel is here with some reasons to consider hiring a professional instead.

McDaniel is the director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the one-day bath or shower renovation that Expo Home Improvement offers and more, including a special offer.

McDaniel discussed bathroom remodels, options available for updating your bathroom, and the best products. She mentioned the services and products that Expo Home Improvement specializes in, and how easy it is to schedule an appointment.

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy and free! All you have to do is call 512-595-7517 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com to connect with us there. Our estimates are free, and we’re here to help you find the best solution for your home. At Expo Home, our team is excited to meet with you, give us a call!”

Special Offer

Viewers can win a free bath or shower. Expo Home Improvement’s “Love Your Shower” sweepstakes just launched, and you can win up to $10,000 towards your dream bathroom. It’s free to enter and one lucky winner will be drawn on August 15.

