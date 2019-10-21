“On-The-Go Eyes” With Kiss N’ Makeup

It happens to all of us, right? You wake up late, maybe you didn’t get a ton of sleep … but you still need to look great by the time you get to work. Thankfully, Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup came by Studio 512 to show us how to do “on-the-go” eye makeup.

Karen says:

Step 1: Prime the eye with primer or concealer to brighten the eyelid and hide any pigmentation.

Step 2: Select a wash of color (matte or shimmer) eyeshadow.

Step 3: Use an eyeshadow crayon for a sweep of color on the eyelid or a neutral/soft eyeshadow in the crease for a natural look.

Step 4: Optional, line eyes.

Step 5: Mascara up!

This process should take a few minutes or less. Quick and easy!

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at www.kissnmakeup.com, or visit her in person at 4403 Burnet Road, number 4402 – A. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

