Old Settler’s Music Festival is thrilled to announce the incredible music lineup for their 36th annual event taking place April 20-23, 2023, at the Old Settler’s Homestead, a 145-acre ranchland located at 1616 FM 3158 Dale, Texas 78616, less than an hour from both Austin and San Antonio, and two hours from Houston.

The lineup features Yola, The Wood Brothers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Elephant Revival, Tommy Emmanuel, Shovels & Rope, Shinyribs, The Brothers Comatose, Melissa Carper, Sunny War, John R. Miller, Buffalo Nichols, Matt the Electrician, Jack Barksdale, Goodnight, Texas, Twisted Pine, Big Richard, Ley Line, Armchair Boogie, Jomo & the Possum Posse, Bee Taylor, Nigel Wearne, Tiger Alley, Flounders Without Eyes, Supper Party, Scott Strickland, Sol Chase and Charlotte Hills.

Attendees can enjoy free onsite parking, free tickets for kids under 12, discounts for teens, a variety of food and artisan vendors, music workshops, a youth talent competition, and a fully electrified campground powered by renewable energy, eliminating noisy generators. Various ticket packages and tiers to Old Settler’s Music Festival 2023 are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

“This is one of the greatest festivals I’ve ever been a part of,” said Kevin Russell, aka Shinyribs. “In fact, I think of this as my home festival.”

“I’ve been following the buzz around both Yola and Molly Tuttle over the past few years and am delighted that these incredibly talented ladies will be making their debut at Old Settler’s this April,” said Talia Bryce, Executive Director of Old Settler’s Music Festival. “And watch out for crowd-favorite returnees like Elephant Revival, The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope and of course Shinyribs!”

In addition to the stellar music lineup, Old Settler’s is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to bring a legacy of Americana/roots music to a new age of listeners while preserving the music and a strong culture of family, friends, and a sense of community. They support this mission through programs such as the Youth Talent Competition, sponsored by The Wittliff Collections, that helps to develop a new generation of Americana/roots artists by providing professional evaluation, offering performance opportunities, and presenting cash awards.

The tradition began more than 19 years ago when four-time GRAMMY Winner Sarah Jarosz took first place. The competition continues to be a fertile ground for the development of young artists. Sarah Grace, a semi-finalist on Season 15 of the Voice, won the Youth Talent Competition in 2018.

Old Settler’s supports the art of music to build an appreciation and understanding of the art and to inspire new generations. They’ve presented musical workshops during the festival, bringing professional and amateur musicians together in an educational setting that stimulates creativity while providing a wellspring of musical knowledge. They’ve also provided music-related collegiate scholarships supporting the hopes and dreams of future artists and helped school-aged children realize their dreams by supporting programs such as Kids in a New Groove. They strive to work with other like-minded nonprofits to support musicians and the industry as a whole.

“The Old Settler’s Music Festival, four days of Americana bands…fosters a community spirit hard to find in the era of mega-festivals.” – The New York Times

“A stirring representation of today’s Americana scene.” – The Austin Chronicle

“The down-home feel of Old Settler’s makes this an attractive destination for music fans.” – TimeOut

ABOUT OLD SETTLER’S MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Old Settler’s has grown from a one-day bluegrass festival into a nationally renowned four-day event, attracting thousands of loyal roots-music fans. Many return annually for amazing performances by both legendary and up-and-coming bluegrass, folk and Americana artists. Past performers include Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Béla Fleck, Del McCoury, Flaco Jimenez, Jerry Douglas, The War and Treaty, Alison Krauss, Los Lobos, The Jayhawks, Milk Carton Kids, The McCrary Sisters, and local favorites Sarah Jarosz, Shakey Graves, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Shinyribs.

According to No Depression magazine, “Old Settler’s is what a festival should be: simple, properly sized, stocked with excellent bands, and held in an environment where it is nearly impossible not to enjoy yourself.” A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Old Settler’s is directed and staffed by devoted volunteers. For more information, please see oldsettlersmusicfest.org.