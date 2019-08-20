Olamaie Honors Female Chefs With “Defining Women: Celebrating The Women Of Southern Food”

Women rock…no surprise here…but it’s nice when we take a little time to celebrate that fact! Chef Michael Fojtasek stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about a cool new way Olamaie is honoring cookbooks written by women with their “Defining Women: Celebrating The Women Of Southern Food” series.

Every Tuesday night through September 24th, Olamaie will take inspiration from a different seminal, female-written cookbook and highlight a local farm that Olamaie works with to create a four-course menu with beverage pairings.

Olamaie, built as a celebration of five generations of Southern women, continues to be informed and influenced by Southern female chefs and their cookbooks that will be highlighted during the Tuesday night dinner series. All of the chefs and cookbooks chosen have been integral to the menu at the restaurant since conception, and were chosen because of this.

The full schedule for the Tuesday night dinner series is as follows:

August 20: Karen Hess, The Carolina Rice Kitchen

August 27: Edna Lewis, The Taste of Country Cooking

September 3: Mary Bobo, Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House Cookbook

September 10: Jessica B Harris, The Welcome Table

September 17: Mary Randolph, The Virginia Housewife: Or, Methodical Cook

September 24: The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook

Reservations for all Tuesday night dinner series are now available at www.olamaieaustin.com/reservations. For more information, please visit www.OlamaieAustin.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram, @OlamaieAustin.