The eighth annual Oita Japan Festival #OitaATX is scheduled Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754.

The Austin-Oita Sister City Committee (AOSCC) hosts the event to celebrate Austin’s Japanese Sister City, Oita. Doors open and a Silent Auction and Raffle will begin at 11 a.m, with performances 12-4 p.m.

This family-friendly festival will include Japanese food and drink, kids’ activities, cultural education and more. Attendees will experience JPOP, Japanese drumming, dancing, sumo, kendo martial arts, a tea ceremony, a doing business in Japan seminar, a talk on Japanese gardening, and an artisan and festival marketplace. The featured performer will be taiko drummer Hideo Yamanouchi from Tesshin Daiko in Oita.

Experience Japan activities will include Whisk Your Own Matcha, Shodo Calligraphy, Water YoYo, Origami, Kendama Japanese Skill Toy, Gator Panic Game, and Basic Japanese Conversation.

Tickets often sell out and advance purchase is advised. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.AustinOita.org/festival-tickets

AOSCC’s mission is to promote and heighten public interest in and appreciation of the culture, people, languages, businesses, and products between the City of Austin and Oita, Japan. Oita, one of Austin’s 14 Sister Cities, has been a Sister City to Austin since 1990.

Sponsors include Japan Airlines, Texas Saké, H-E-B, Locke Lord LLP, Best of Austin Living Team at Keller Williams Realty, Asahi Imports, Bruce Gardner Insurance and Investments, First Texas Honda, Kinokuniya Books, Komé Sushi Kitchen and Sa-Ten Coffee and Eats.

Partner organizations are the Japan External Trade Organization, Austin Sister Cities International, Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, World Affairs Council of Austin, Japan-America Society of Greater Austin, and Austin Japan Community.