Oh My Gourd! Check Out These Fall Candles From 7th St Candle Co

7th Street Candle Co just launched their fall seasonal candle box along with a few other items that’ll get you in the ‘spirit.’ The fall box comes with 3 naturally scented candles and uses locally grown herbs. In addition, they released a new wooden bowl candle. The fragrance is gardenia mint inspired by the flowers in their home garden.

They have the cutest pumpkin candles that they made on air with Steph and Rosie. These candles are compostable and eco-friendly and each candle lasts up to 2 weeks. This is a great DIY activity for families and friends to do together.

7th Street Candle Co offers DIY candle-making kits on their website and they have a special offer for KXAN Studio 512 viewers. Customers who purchase a candle making kit and add code “OHMYGOURD” will receive a free mini pumpkin with their kit. For more information or to make a purchase go to 7thStreetCandle.co