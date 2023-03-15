M for Montreal, an international music conference and festival based in Montreal, Canada, returns to SXSW this year with music showcases and panels taking place Monday, March 13 – Thursday, March 16, 2023.

On Wednesday, March 15 – Thursday, March 16, M for Montreal will be hosting daytime parties with BrooklynVegan. The party on March 15 will take place at Mohawk Austin, (located at 912 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701), from 12 – 6 p.m. There will be a private, invitation only Poutine Party at 12 p.m.

On March 16, the daytime party will take place at Empire Control Room & Garage, (located at 606 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701). The daytime parties are open to the public. The music lineups for both parties are TBA.

The evening of Thursday, March 16, there will be a collaborative music showcase, presented by M for Montreal and POP Montreal, and cocktail hour, presented by Québecreates, at Swan Dive, (located at 615 Red River St., Austin, TX). The cocktail hour with Patrick Holland starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the music showcase at 8 p.m. The POP Montreal music lineup features Bells Larsen, Thanya Iyer, Fraud Perry, Chiiild, Kallitechnis and Super Plage. The M for Montreal music lineup features Soran, Jaywood, Softcult, Bibi Club, Gus Englehorn and Meltt.

The cocktail hour and showcase are open to the public.

ABOUT M FOR MONTREAL:

M for Montreal is a music conference and festival taking place every November and showcasing about 100 local and international buzz-worthy and breakout bands in around 15 venues across Montreal. Top music industry professionals mingle with fans and artists at one of the most vibrant music events of the season.