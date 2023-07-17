Kuhlman Cellars is now certified as an official Monarch Waystation by Monarch Watch. Co-founder Chris Cobb joined Studio 512 to talk about the years-long effort to get plants ready on the property.

“Hundreds of millions of Monarch butterflies migrate from the United States and Canada to Mexico each fall to avoid harsh winters before traveling north again each spring, and need waystations that provide necessary resources to aid monarchs with their migration.

“The certification process was years in the making requiring the diligent propagation and cultivation of nectar and host plants. Kuhlman Cellars began propagating nectar wildflowers such as bluebonnets, Gregg’s Mist, Black-eyed Susans, poppies, zinnias and more at the Estate since first opening the doors in 2014. Since 2017, multiple species of milkweed which mature and flower at different times during the season have been nurtured for Monarch host plants. The wildflowers attract hummingbirds, fritillary butterflies and Monarchs to the property.

“Kuhlman Cellars is passionate about native flowers and their broader ecosystems, including butterflies, and has been working toward Monarch Waystation Certification for years. The guidelines to achieve certification include size and sun exposure of the habitat, shelter, milkweed plants, nectar plants, drainage and soil type, and management of the garden.

“Kuhlman Cellars was sent an official Monarch Waystation sign to display at the Estate and is now only the second certified waystation in Stonewall, Texas.”

