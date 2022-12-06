Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy is hearing clients say, “Do I have to change for that party?” In that vein, she brought some great day-to-night, office-to-holiday-gathering looks from a newly-opened boutique called SHOWROOM, which is located at the Domain NORTHSIDE.

Check out Claire’s picks:

DAY OUTFIT – Monochromatic skirt and bee top. HOLIDAY OUTFIT – Add the red clutch to pop the holiday look! DAY OUTFIT – Mock neck top with pleated skirt. HOLIDAY OUTFIT – Pop velvet cropped jacket on top. DAY OUTFIT – Sweater and black denim combo. HOLIDAY OUTFIT – Swap the denim for the printed skirt. This is a great look for busy mommas! DAY OUTFIT – Thick cardigan (worn as a top) paired with wide-leg trousers. HOLIDAY OUTFIT – Swap the cardi for the Victorian button down for true Christmas flair!

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.