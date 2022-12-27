Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style! Hestia, Emmer & Rye, and Canje will be featuring prix fixe menus on December 31st. Check out what each restaurant has to offer below:

Photo courtesy Hestia

Hestia $250 per person, $150 wine pairings

Hestia’s culinary and service team will be guiding guests through an immersive experience throughout the entire restaurant space for the night of December 31st. The night will begin at the standing bar where guests will be greeted with complimentary champagne and served a series of raw seafood bites, followed by a multi-course dinner highlighting specialty ingredients using both classic American and French techniques in the dining room. Hestia will be offering a special wine pairing curated by their team of sommeliers, as well as an extensive selection of wines by the bottle, and specialty wines by the glass. For dessert, guests will be invited out to the cozy, heated outdoor lounge for dessert bites and after dinner spirits. Reservations available at the link HERE.

Photo courtesy Emmer & Rye

Emmer & Rye 5-Course Meal – $150 per person, $95 wine pairings

Join the Emmer & Rye team for a NYE extravaganza by escaping the hustle and bustle of Rainey street and entering the sanctum that is Emmer & Rye. The chefs have meticulously prepared a 5-course tasting menu with a main focus on grandeur, so make sure you’re dressed to match! Once you’ve been whisked away to your table, feel free to let the sommeliers take the reigns with a curated wine pairing*, or peruse the à la carte martini offerings via roaming cart. After a meal to remember you’ll end with a nightcap and dessert on the heated patio. Reservations available at the link HERE.

Photo courtesy Canje

Canje 5-Course Meal – $120 per person, $60 wine pairings

The Canje team will be guiding guests through an immersive multi-course Latin-Caribbean dinner that will take place throughout the entire restaurant. The night will begin on the heated patio with a set of brightly flavored bites, accompanied by a Uniquely flavored welcome rum cocktail. Guests will then be guided into the dining room for a shared multi-course dinner highlighting the rustic yet bright flavors of Cuba, Puerto Rico and Haiti. After dessert, Canje will invite guests to head back on the patio to enjoy music from DJ (South of Everywhere) starting at 9pm. Reservations available at the link HERE.