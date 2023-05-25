Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need, but they actually do a lot more than that.

Seanna Marceaux, the chief strategy and impact officer at Meals On Wheels Central Texas, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about nutrition planning.

Marceaux discussed how older adult nutrition needs differ and change as we get older, how the meals served by MOWCTX provide that nutrition, the impact of their meals on our older adult community, and more.

If you’d like to get involved to help those in need in our community, go to MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org.

