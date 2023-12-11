The holidays can be a tricky time of the year to maintain a nutritious diet, with so many sugary treats and sweets on offer! Neelu Kohli, a registered dietitian with Austin Diagnostic Clinic, spoke with Studio 512 about ways to stay on track this season.

What should we be looking for when we fill our plates?

“The easiest visual I give my patients is this: fill your plate with 80% nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables and lean protein. The meats that are served at this time of the year are usually great options, like turkey. The other 20% of your plate can be reserved for holiday treats.

“When you eat the fruits and vegetables first, they can fill you up with good fiber that will help you feel satisfied, and therefore you’ll be less likely to overeat when it comes to dessert.”

Do people tend to over-consume during the holidays?

“Yes, and we don’t want to create a cycle of guilt around food. I tell people to treat their big meals like any other meal. If you’re going to have a big dinner, I still want you to eat breakfast and lunch like normal. Don’t starve yourself, because you’ll end up over-indulging and feeling uncomfortable.”

Any other tips to get us through the holidays?

“Continue to exercise regularly. Even a gentle walk before or after meals can continue to help with digestion and holiday-related stress.”

