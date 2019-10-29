Nutrishop Helps You Stay Healthy While Enjoying Halloween Treats

Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped individuals achieve various health and fitness goals by offering top-quality dietary and nutritional supplements and services coupled with unparalleled personalized attention, all at guaranteed low prices. At Nutrishop, their focus is on your results!

Easy Protein Cookies

2 medium ripe bananas
2 scoops of protein (John will provide us the name)
1 cup of rolled oats or old fashioned oats
2 tbsp peanut butter, unsalted
2 tbsp of dark chocolate chips (or milk, your choice)

