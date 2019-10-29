Nutrishop Helps You Stay Healthy While Enjoying Halloween Treats

Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped individuals achieve various health and fitness goals by offering top-quality dietary and nutritional supplements and services coupled with unparalleled personalized attention, all at guaranteed low prices. At Nutrishop, their focus is on your results!

Easy Protein Cookies

2 medium ripe bananas 2 scoops of protein (John will provide us the name) 1 cup of rolled oats or old fashioned oats 2 tbsp peanut butter, unsalted 2 tbsp of dark chocolate chips (or milk, your choice)

Sponsored by Nutrishop. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.