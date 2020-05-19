Nulo’s Spring Pet Portrait Contest Winner

Studio 512 partnered with Nulo Pet Food and asked viewers to send in their best Spring themed pet pictures.
Check out the segment above to see our super cute grand prize winner and a few of our other favs! The grand prize winner will receive a gift basket from Nulo Pet Food, as well as a 3-month supply of pet food (3 bags up to 24 lbs each)!
Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.