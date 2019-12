If you haven’t gotten a gift for the pet — and pet lover — in your life yet, now’s the time! Ricky Berens with Nulo stopped by to give us his gift guide for the holidays.

You can learn more about Nulo pet food and where it’s carried by going to www.Nulo.com, or by following along on social media, @NuloPetFood.

Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food Company. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.