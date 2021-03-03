Nourish 2021: A Virtual & In-Person Health & Wellness Retreat To Help Reset Your Mind, Body, and Soul

Tribeza is thrilled to announce their second annual Nourish retreat in partnership with EnVibe Life and She She Media + Design. Hosted by the Commodore Perry Estate on March 7th.

The event will focus on refreshing the mind, body, and soul. With the health and safety of our community as a top priority, they are taking extreme care to develop both intimate, in-person programming as well as virtual workshops and seminars from Austin’s top health and wellness leaders.

Virtual tickets available –Either General Admission or VIP

GA tickets Select 3 classes to enjoy via your desktop, tablet, or phone Live Q&A with your experts View the Nourish Live Streamed opening panel, cooking demo, and closing keynote.

VIP tickets Select 3 classes to enjoy via your desktop, tablet, or phone Live Q&A with your experts View the Nourish Live Streamed opening panel and closing keynote Unlimited access to the classes and content you missed out on the day-of Nourish for 30 days (re-watch all your favorites too!) VIP swag bag with goodies from our partners (Value $200).

Start the day by enjoying a discussion on mindfulness or family relationships, move into a yoga flow or learn about how we can support our hormones through nutrition, and experience classes like lessons from a psychic medium or the healing nature of sound bowl therapy. End the day with a live keynote address from UT Alum and Entrepreneur, Fran Harris.

All ticket levels will grant access to viewing the live opening panel, live cooking demonstration, and live keynote address to close out the event. First-responders and front-line volunteers can receive free tickets- just direct message Tribeza on Instagram @Tribeza.

To learn more about Nourish or to grab your tickets visit: https://nourish.swoogo.com/2021