Not Limericks, But “Liner Notes” — Telling The Story Of Austin With Patrick Floyd Of Austin Aloha

The Studio 512 crew had to invite their favorite red-headed historian and culture expert to spout some knowledge on St. Patrick’s Day: Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha, of course!

Patrick’s thesis: liner notes, a specific genre of writing, can help tell the story of Austin.

Patrick says, “By liner notes, I mean the write-ups that accompany albums and movies. The essays on the backs of album covers, the inserts in CDs, the booklets that come with DVD/Blu-ray or boxsets. These are examples of liner notes, and they have characteristics in common. It is my contention that if we consider liner notes as a distinct literary and historical genre, there are three semi-recent pieces of writing that are among the best writing about Austin AND they have a great deal in common with liner notes. I believe it is not a coincidence that the best writing about Austin resembles the style and conventions of liner notes.

Liner notes offer a blend of history and legend. They are written for readers who are not necessarily interested in reading history in an academic or scientific sense. Liner notes represent an artful approach to historical narrative blended with evidentiary history. The key is that they’re blended, but not *limited* to evidence or objectivity. More of a constellation map than a numerical description of the galaxy.

Rooted in fact, but written for fans.

Viewed through this lens, liner notes have more in common with ancient Greek lyric poets — the historians of their day — than with peer-reviewed journals or textbooks.

The three selections of writing about Austin culture that excel in the qualities of liner notes:

Texas Is the Reason: The Mavericks of Lone Star Punk (with essays by Richard Linklater, Donna Rich, and others)

Party Weird: Festivals and Fringe Gatherings of Austin by Howie Richie (especially the Foreword by the legendary Margaret Moser)

Homegrown: Austin Music Posters 1967 — 1982 (with essay "It All Started Here" by Joe Nick Patoski)

Patrick has launched AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.” Learn more at AustinAloha.com.