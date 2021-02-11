Not Alone: Working Together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking at the Bullock Museum

A new exhibition at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin educates visitors about the issue of human trafficking, an underreported and often misunderstood issue facing many Texas communities. Geared toward teens and adults, Not Alone: Working Together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking provides visitors with the tools to identify human trafficking and the resources to find help and support survivors.

Not Alone centers on a series of questions that guide visitors to understand what human trafficking is, who can be a target, the tools and techniques traffickers use to target individuals and keep them captive, and the roles healthy relationships and social media play in trafficking. A series of original videos featuring survivors and advocates answer the exhibition’s guiding questions, and artifacts reflect stories of strength while demonstrating the deep trauma and pain exploited individuals face. Additionally, visitors can take with them an art activity that promotes healthy self esteem and provides a list of resources.

The Bullock Museum hopes the exhibition raises awareness about this issue that is so often misunderstood and under reported and that Texans of all ages will feel confident they have the tools and information they need to prevent, identify and report trafficking in their communities.

Not Alone is presented in both English and Spanish and will be on view through May 30, 2021. Lead sponsorship for the exhibition is provided by Nancy Ann and Ray L. Hunt with major funding from the Texas Bar Foundation.

For more information, visit TheStoryOfTexas.com/NotAlone.

