Top Drawer Thrift has been selling donated merchandise and raising funds for Project Transitions since it opened its doors in 1993. This Austin Institution’s curated merchandise and positive vibes have long held an important place in the hearts of the Austin Community. They have always been and continue to be a welcoming safe space. All proceeds raised by the sale of their donated items benefit their Hospice, Housing and Supportive Services for those in the Austin community living with HIV/AIDS.