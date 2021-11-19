Non-Profit ‘Truth Be Told’ Provides Trauma-Responsive Services For Incarcerated Women

Heather Emerson with Truth Be Told chatted to Studio 512 ahead of Giving Tuesday, where the non-profit organization hopes to hit their winter fundraising goals. Here’s how you can help:

10 Days/10 Stories hosted by GiveLively

Following a successful fund raise for Amplify Austin in Spring 2021, Truth Be Told is looking to support the unprecedented growth of their staff and their deeper investment in facilitator training and Beyond Bars Program with a $100,000 raise. From Giving Tuesday on November 30th through Thursday, December 9th, Truth Be Told will tell ten stories in 10 days, featuring a graduate of their program who bravely shares her story with the world. The women of Truth Be Told will own their truth, speak directly about their experience, allowing for transformative healing. Visit the Truth Be Told GiveLively fundraiser page to witness stories and donate.

Virtual Event

A live stream of the life-changing graduate storytelling and movement piece by recent Truth Be Told graduates as well as special musical performances by Queen Deelah and Margeaux Davis will be streamed from Ruth Chris Steak House live at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8th, or video-on-demand through the end of 2021. Tickets to be a respectful witness of the live stream are $50, or you can purchase a $100 Virtual Backstage ticket that includes the livestream and the opportunity to meet virtually with some of the graduates for a respectful learning and Q&A.

Truth Be Told is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit service organization that provides transformational programs through self-discovery for women who are or have been incarcerated resulting in increased self-worth, accountability and positive contributions to society. Their vision is to promote a society where all women who enter the justice system are restored to integrity, thereby breaking the cycle of incarceration. While most organizations focus on justice reform, Truth Be Told simply focuses on making women’s time behind bars meaningful, so they don’t become another recidivism statistic.

More About Truth Be Told

Since 2000, Truth Be Told has been bridging a service gap in Texas correctional facilities by developing and executing programs designed by women, for women. These programs address the unique risk factors that lead women into the criminal justice system (high rates of interpersonal violence, substance abuse, histories of childhood physical and sexual abuse) through storytelling, expressive arts, life skills and self-care tools. Truth Be Told empowers women to break free from the imprisoning narrative of past trauma and abuse.

86.2% of Truth Be Told graduates remain free three years after their release from prison, with a much lower rate of recidivism than the Texas state average. Three years is the benchmark for success in breaking the cycle of addiction.

72% of Truth Be Told graduates in programs at four state prisons were mothers with a total of 227 children under the age of 18 at the time of incarceration. “Put simply, we know that when we incarcerate a woman, we often are truly incarcerating a family, in terms of the far-reaching effect on her children, her community and her entire family network.” — Attorney General Loretta Lynch

The average age of Truth Be Told program participants in 2019 is 37 — the oldest being 72, and the youngest, 20. The wide range of life experience in their classrooms proves that self-discovery, healing and personal transformation are relevant and possible at any age.

Learn more about the organization and how you can help at Truth-Be-Told.org.