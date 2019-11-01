Nominate A Family In Need Of A Christmas Miracle

The Carlson Law Firm is spreading Christmas cheer this year and making miracles happen. For the second year in a row, you can help make Christmas a little brighter by nominating a family or individual for a Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. Nominations open on Nov. 1.

Last year, we made three miracles happen, but this year we will be doubling our efforts!

Does grandma need a flight to visit her first grandchild? Has job loss or an injury left a friend unable to buy Christmas gifts for their kids this year? Does your neighbor’s leaky roof need to be fixed before the next storm?

Then nominate them for a Carlson Christmas Miracle!

To nominate a deserving family or individual, on Nov. 1 visit our website to fill out the submission form. Tell us what you think they need and why the person or family you are nominating is deserving of a Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. If your nomination is selected, you will be contacted on Nov. 12 and given a 24-hour deadline to respond. Because of time constraints, if you do not respond within 24 hours, we will move on to the next nomination. Once selected and confirmed by phone, our Carlson Christmas Elves will immediately get to work making your miracle happen.

“For so many people, the magic of Christmas disappears because of monetary constraints,” said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. “Parents start to worry about feeding their children a nice Christmas meal, making sure their kids wake up to a present or two or even just putting up a tree and decorations. So many of these things a lot of us take for granted. If there is anything we can do to bring back the magic of Christmas and give these parents or caregivers a little relief then nominate them. We look forward to this all year.”