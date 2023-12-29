Estelle’s will be hosting a roaring 20’s New Years Eve Party. It will be a night of opulence, elegance, and extravagance as they welcome 2024 in true Gatsby style. Sip on welcome champagne, indulge in free appetizers, and raise your glass for a New Year’s Eve toast. Get ready to dance the night away in the spirit of the Jazz Age, and bid farewell to the year. You can purchase tickets beginning at 4pm HERE and doors open on Sunday, December 31 at 8pm ($50).

Superstition’s One Year Anniversary falls on New Years Eve weekend, so they will have 3 internationally acclaimed performers:

Friday, December 29: Two Friends

Saturday, December 30: Elderbrook

Sunday, December 31: Lane 8

The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 8th at 10am CT HERE (for a bundle of all tickets; $232) or on SuperstitionATX.com for individual nights ($56-$121 per ticket).