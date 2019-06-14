No Fuss For Father’s Day With OneBlade Razors

Stephanie visited with Steve Miller of OneBlade Shave to get answers to frequently asked questions about shaving, and to find out about OneBlade razors.

Stephanie visited with Steve Miller of OneBlade Shave to get answers to frequently asked questions about shaving, and to find out about OneBlade razors.

Steve says that people wonder what makes single blade shaving better than using a cartridge razor? His answer is about bad marketing: we’ve been told by the razor industry that the more blades, the better. He says that the truth is one blade is better for your skin. Multiple blades hurt your skin by passing over the same hair multiple times and tugging out the hair, causing irritation and ingrown hairs. A single blade does everything you need and leaves your skin feeling great.

Steve also filled us in on how OneBlade got started! He says it all actually started in a barbershop not unlike one you’d find in Austin…just in Italy! OneBlade’s founder had the best shave of his life, with no irritation and started to wonder: “Why are we so far from this experience? And how can we get it in our homes every day?” So Steve says the founder set out to create the best shaving tool on the planet that you can use in your home every single day.

If you’re shaving at home, Steve’s got some tips for you!

Step #1

Water is your friend. Wash your face thoroughly with warm water before the shave and with cold water after the shave. And make sure you work up a good strong lather before your shave.

Step #2



Use an alcohol-free aftershave and shave cream without harmful chemicals. Many of the products we put on our face actually irritate your skin and leave it dry. We recommend using an aftershave with essential oils and healing components.

Step #3

Change your blades at the first sign of tugging. Our blades last between 2-3 shaves, which comes out $.25/shave on average. Don’t try to push it or you’ll end up with a lot of irritation.

If you want to learn more about OneBlade razors, go to www.onebladeshave.com.

Sponsored by OneBlade. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.