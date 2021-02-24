No Excuses With No Gym: Try These Workout-At-Home Tips From Earn That Body’s Kim Eagle

No gym is no excuse! If it’s time to get off the couch, Kim Eagle of Earn That Body has some at-home exercise options for you. She suggests doing each exercise for 10-15 reps and 3 rounds total before moving on to the next move.

Use a CHAIR for step-ups, tri dips, decline and incline push-ups. You can also do hip bridges that intensify hamstring work, and try a “bear move” — hold for 30 seconds for a good burn!

Try PAPER PLATES as sliders under your feet and hands for different core and cardio moves. Mountain climbers are harder this way, and will give you a better workout!

TOWELS are good for balancing your stretches and doing core work.

CANNED GOODS AND WATER BOTTLES, even at 1-2 pounds, can still give you a good burn if you concentrate on the movement, do it slow, and increase your reps.

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.