No-Bake Summer Brownie Trifle Recipe With Pink Sugar Treats & Eats

How’s this for a mouthful: Shelesa “Sugar” Tennon of Pink Sugar Treats & Eats shared her “Strawberry Brownie Trifle with Dulce De Leche,” perfect for summer, with Studio 512! Here’s the recipe:

Strawberry Brownie Trifle with Dulce De Leche

Ingredients:

4 cups heavy whipping cream (cold)

1.5 cups of powdered sugar, sifted to remove clumps

1-2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 8oz block of cream cheese (room temperature)

1-2 lbs strawberries, tops removed and quartered

1 container two bite brownies

1 13.4 oz container dulce de leche

2 piping bag for ziploc bags

2-4 containers for individual servings or a large bowl for party servings.

Method:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add heavy whipping cream, sifted powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. (Note: You can also use a bowl and hand mixer) Beat whisk attachment, beat for 1-3 minutes until soft peaks form. Add a softened block of cream cheese and beat an additional 2-4 mins on medium until stiff peaks form. Chill or use immediately. Place in a piping bag when ready to use. In a small bowl, microwave the dulce de leche for 20 seconds to make more fluid and add dulce de leche to a piping bag or ziploc bag (cut corner to pipe after filling). Set aside. Layer cream, brownie, dulce de leche, cream, strawberry, dulce de leche, cream and repeat until the desired container is full. Top with the final layer of cream, a whole strawberry, half a brownie bite and drizzle of dulce de leche.

You can make these ahead of a dinner or picnic outing. Keep them in the fridge until ready to eat or in an ice chest chilled for outdoor enjoyment.

Sugar has a lot of great news: she is opening her first brick-and-mortar store on east MLK late this summer! She’s raising money through KIVA at this time to help support her dream. She’s also expanding her “face cookies” into their own line — check out TheFaceCookie.com to make a custom order!

You can also see Sugar on Food Network’s “The Cupcake Guys: Training Camp,” now streaming on Discovery+. Learn more about what Sugar’s up to next at PinkSugarATX.com.