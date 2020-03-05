Nine Banded Bourbon Launch Party At Central Machine Works

You’re invited to try Austin’s newest bourbon at the Nine Banded Whiskey “Bourbon Launch Party” on Friday, March 6, from 6-10 pm at Central Machine Works. This special event will include whiskey tastings, live music with NAALA, Los Coast, and Blackillac, curated cocktails, giveaways, and more! Nine Banded Whiskey, named after one of Texas’ official state symbols, the nine banded armadillo, will be showcasing their two new products – a Straight Bourbon, and a Wheated Bourbon – both 90 proof straight bourbon whiskeys blended and bottled right here in Austin.

To RSVP for the Nine Banded Whiskey Bourbon Launch Party, you can learn more about the event on Do512.com.

Drink Like You’re From Here!