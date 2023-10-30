Nightmare on Gibson Street is decorated in its Halloween scariest all month long. There will be a DJ on Halloween night at 8pm.
Specialty Halloween cocktails include:
Dracula: Hibiscus-infused Aguasol Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde Liqueur, Blood Orange Cordial, Orange Bitters, Lime
Halloweentown: Lalo Blanco Tequila, Allspice Dram, Pineapple Syrup, Lemon
Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned: Flor de Cana 12 year, Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Aromatic Bitters
Pumpkintini: Reyka Vodka, Pumpkin Spice Rumchata, Allspice Dram, High Brew Espresso, Whipped Cream
Hocus Pocus: Reyka Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, High Horse Triple Sec, Pineapple, Ginger Brew
Poisoned Apple: Flor de Cana 7 year Rum, Licor 43, Allspice Dram, Apple Cider, Lemon
Witches Brew: Hendrick’s Gin, Allspice Dram, Vanilla & Rhubarb Bitters, Blackberry