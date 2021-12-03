NFTs, Her 2021 Holiday Collection & Supporting Local: A Talk With Artist Jodie King

Local abstract expressionist artist and educator, Jodie King, spoke with Studio 512 about her new holiday collection, called “The Freedom Collective,” which features 21 paintings for 2021.

Jodie’s 2020 collection of 20 paintings was a hit: the pieces sold out in 24 hours! She’s had a lot of success with 2021’s releases, but she still has a few more paintings up for sale.

Jodie is now also offering NFTs — non-fungible tokens — with “The Freedom Collective.” She says purchasing digital pieces is a great way to support local artists! She also encourages purchasing art for yourself or someone you love this holiday season.

Learn more about Jodie’s craft and available pieces at JodieKing.com.