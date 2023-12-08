NewRüf.com Roofing & Restoration is a Central Texas contractor that offers roofing, construction and remodeling in Williamson, Travis and Milam counties. Owner Michael Winot spoke with Studio 512 about what sets his business apart.

Michael says, “We are really confident in our business and our abilities. We subject ourselves to a voluntary licensing program in a state that doesn’t even require licensing for roofing companies. We wish that there were licensing requirements for all roofing operations in Texas!

“We offer insurance, Workers’ Compensation and more. We’re certified GAF Master Elite and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

“We also do something pretty tech-forward: we use drones to inspect roofs. I always say, ‘drones aren’t looking for a paycheck. They’re not subjective about what they find.’ They’re targeted to identify hail damage and that’s the report we receive. Where hail has – and has not – hit your home is powerful information to have, especially when dealing with your insurance company. Give us a call and see what we can get done for you.”

This segment is paid for by NewRuf.com Roofing & Restoration and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.