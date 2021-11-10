Newly-Opened, Female-Founded ‘Sweatland’ Provides Infrared Sauna & Light Therapy Studio

Sweatland Founder Kelly Kalyan joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the services that Sweatland provides: two different infrared sauna options and light therapy facials.

What is an infrared sauna and what services does Sweatland offer?

“Unlike a traditional sauna, infrared saunas don’t heat the air around you. Instead, they use infrared wavelengths of light to heat your body directly at its core — between two and three degrees. This rise in core body temp stimulates your body’s natural response to heal, detoxify, strengthen your immune system and burn calories. Clinical studies have proven that one can burn up to 600 calories in a single 30-minute session! Several studies have also shown the benefits of using infrared saunas in the treatment of chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type-2 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. Sweatland is an infrared sauna and light therapy studio offering the latest and most effective technology in cellular health and wellness. We offer a premium infrared sauna experience with two infrared sauna options and light therapy facials.”

What is the difference between the two saunas you offer?

“The more well-known option is our walk-in cabana experience. Our cabanas deliver full-spectrum infrared wavelengths in tailored programs backed by scientific data that provide specific results like, weight loss, cardiovascular health, and detoxification just to name a few. They also offer chromotherapy, which is the visible spectrum of light; the colors our eyes can see, and the associated therapeutic benefits. Our signature experience is our ‘suite sweat.’ The suite sweat delivers far-infrared wavelengths in a telescoping pod that allows your head to remain outside of the heat. Your body temp rises much faster producing a much more intense sweat in less time, all while you’re breathing cool room temperature air. One of the features our clients like best is that you’re laying down on a plush heated infrared mat. It’s a very comfortable and luxurious experience! You can burn up to 600 calories in a 30-minute session while relaxing.”

How do the light facials work?

“Our LED light facials are medical-grade, just like what you might find at a dermatologist or luxury spa. There are many benefits to them; anti-aging and anti-acne are the most widely understood benefits. They can also be used for pain, recovery, and wound healing too!”

