Do you know someone who is preparing for a little one to come into the world? Soon-to-be-momma Raquel Skrobarczyk of Heather Scott Home & Design came by to tell us about the newest trends in nurseries!

Find out more about Heather Scott Home and Design services by going to www.heatherscotthome.com. You can also visit their office in person on 42nd Street. Give them a call at (512) 342-6899 for more details.