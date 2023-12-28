We’re turning a new leaf! As we bid “adieu” to 2023 and welcome 2024, restaurants and bars around Austin are celebrating. Check out a few of their offerings, as well as their availability:

Armadillo Den

New Year’s Eve – Open for regular hours. 2024 New Year’s swag for guests to wear for the party. Free entry and open to the public. Live music from Brother Thunder, with an opening show from Jackson Hatch Band.

– Open for regular hours. 2024 New Year’s swag for guests to wear for the party. Free entry and open to the public. Live music from Brother Thunder, with an opening show from Jackson Hatch Band. New Year’s Day – Open for regular hours. Bowl game watch parties all day long with drink and bucket specials.

Food via food trucks on-site and beverage options from Armadillo Den.

Lucky Rabbit

Live music from DeVille ATX 7-9 p.m. and Keepers of the Rock -10 to 1 a.m. Shot specials and a champagne toast at midnight.

Live music, food and drink available at Lucky Rabbit.

The Peached Tortilla

Regular service with specials.

Bar Peached

Regular service with specials.

Camp Out / Yard Bar

New Year’s Eve: 11am – 6pm (early close) 12 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Noon Year’s Eve tennis ball drop! Food and drink specials ALL DAY at Yard Bar and Camp Out.

New Year’s Day: Regular hours Food and drink specials all day at Yard Bar and Camp Out 2 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Hair of the Dog Contest Prizes for “Best Dog Beard,” “Hairiest Dog” and “Dog and Owner Look Alike” and more. College Football Bowl Games on TVs at Camp Out! Rose Bowl – 4 p.m., MICH vs BAMA Sugar Bowl – 7:45 p.m., UT vs WASH

Camp Out is the new food-and-family focused concept from the folks at Yard Bar, who supply the drinks for both locations. Dogs welcome!

1417 French Bistro

New Year’s Eve: 1417 French Bistro will be open for both brunch and dinner on December 31, 2023. Standard brunch service will be alive and well from 10am-2:30p.m. For dinner, a five course dinner will be the run of the show for the evening from 5-9pm. Each guest will be greeted with complimentary bubbles and enjoy a five course menu.



☞ lamb carpaccio + shaved fennel + dandelion greens + pomegranate molasses mustard

☞ endive salad + smoked trout + lemon vinaigrette

☞ mussels + leeks + red verjus + baguette

☞ braised veal + polenta cake + glazed vegetables

☞ pear tarte tatin + blood orange cardamom glaze + mascarpone cinnamon ice cream

Reservations can be made HERE

New Year’s Day: Open for dinner for our favorite day of the week – $25 steak frites night ALL NIGHT from 4-10p.m. $25 steak frites night reservations can be made HERE



Interior of 1417 Bistro.

Silk Road Hospitality: Keepers Coastal Kitchen, District Kitchen & Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar:

New Year’s Eve

Keepers Coastal Kitchen : Pre Fix Menu. Menu details coming soon.

District Kitchen + Cocktails: Pre Fix Menu. Menu details coming soon.

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar: Pre Fix Menu. Menu details coming soon.

New Year’s Day

Keepers Coastal Kitchen: Open for Brunch 11-3 then closed afterwards.

District Kitchen + Cocktails: Open for Brunch 11-3 then closed afterwards .

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar: Open for Brunch 11-3 then closed afterwards.