If you haven’t made your New Year’s Day plans, William Chris Vineyards has you covered!

Annual New Year’s Day Black Eyed Pea Cook Off | January 1, 2023 @ 1pm – 4pm | event graphic linked here | photos linked here

The annual Black-Eyed Pea Cook-Off is a New Year’s tradition that WCV fans flock to Hye for. Join them for a Southern-style celebration and help them crown their 2022 champion on Saturday, January 1st, 2023 at 1 PM. All tickets include; A New Year’s toast with their winemaking team, barrel tastings, a meal by the WCV in-house culinary team, wine tasting tickets, an exclusive WCV Black-Eyed Pea t-shirt, a sampling of all black-eyed pea dishes, one vote to cast for your favorite dish, and live music throughout the event!

Tickets can be purchased here for $50 (kid tickets: 21 and under for $12) If interested in entering your black eyed pea dish, contestant entry costs $75 and will include a greeter wine, plate of food & T-shirt. Contestants will be expected to arrive at 10am to start cookin’! There will be trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ordered plus cash/wine prizes including:

1st – $500, Case of Wine

2nd – $250, 6 Bottles

3rd – 4 bottles of wine

Additionally, William Chris VIneyards began their new dinner experience, Supper Club, happening weekly at the Hye Tasting Room

Join WCV in-house culinary team weekly for an expertly crafted dinner experience paired with Texas wine. Chef Daniel Todd is preparing a new menu each Wednesday and is inviting you to this Hye dining experience. Dinner includes glasses of William Chris wine that are hand selected to pair with the courses served. All wines featured will be available for purchase at the dinner.