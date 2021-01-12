New Year, New You! Rosie & Stephanie Reflect On This Past Year.

A new year can signal a new you. It provides an opportunity for fresh starts. And with 2020 now in the past, we can all agree it’s time for new intentions and new beginnings.



This quote, by Author Karen Lamb, might inspire you to get going on that project you’ve been putting off for “someday.” Or, that new skill you want to learn:

A year from now you may wish you had started today. “ Karen Lamb

Meaning the time is now. Here are some self- reflection questions to help you set your intentions this new year:

What was an unexpected joy this past year?

What was biggest thing you learned this past year?

What was the best way you used your time this past year?

What was your single biggest time waster in your life this past year?

Create a phrase or statement that describes this past year for you.